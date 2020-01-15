Robert L. Hollis of Calverton died Jan. 14. He was 83.

He was born Jan. 6, 1937, to Grace (Sharpe) and William Hollis in Queens.

Mr. Hollis graduated from Bishop Laughlin High School and Cornell University.

He married his wife, Elizabeth (nee Bortugno) and served in the Army from 1959 to 1966.

Mr. Hollis made a career as a teacher at BOCES in Nassau County.

He was affiliated with Veterans Club at Windcrest East, South Bay Cruising Club and Oriental Yacht Club. He enjoyed sailing, cooking and traveling.

Mr. Hollis was predeceased by his brothers William, John and George. He is survived by his wife, who resides in Calverton; his daughters Karen Hobbs of Washington, Teresa Sajewski of Lloyd Harbor and Lisa Capone of Forest Hills; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitors will be received Monday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.