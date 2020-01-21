Lana Y. Randall of Riverhead died Jan. 9 at Southside Hospital. She was 59.

She was born May 15, 1960, to Mattie (Person) and James Anderson.

Ms. Randall graduated from Riverhead High School in 1978, from SUNY/Oneonta in 1982 and earned a master’s degree from Dowling College.

She made a career as a teacher at Riverhead High School.

Ms. Randall’s family said she enjoyed singing, cooking, gardening, science fiction movies and reading.

Predeceased by her parents and stepmother, Jane P. Anderson, she is survived by siblings Melvin Parker of Texas, Jacqueline Anderson of Virginia, Derrick Parker of Riverhead and James Anderson III of Virginia.

Visitors were received Jan. 18 at Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead, where a service also took place. Interment followed at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.