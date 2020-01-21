Rodney W. Trappen of Aquebogue died Jan. 20 at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Manhasset. He was 43.

Born Dec. 11, 1976, in Port Jefferson, he was the son of Ronald and Jutta (Pechmann) Trappen.

Mr. Trappen worked as a heavy machine operator for Local 138 of Farmingdale. His family said he enjoyed fishing, the beach and hanging out with friends.

He is survived by his father, who resides in Ronkonkoma; his mother, who resides in Florida; his siblings, Erika Trappen of Calverton, Cindi Trappen of Florida, Dennis Johansen of Virginia, Cassie Johansen of Florida, James Trappen of Miller Place and Laura Weyant Jensen of Hampton Bays.

Memorial visiting hours are planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private.