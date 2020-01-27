Ralph A. McElheny of Riverhead, N.Y., died at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care Jan. 22. He was 90.

He was born Dec. 18, 1929, to Gertrude Ann Schmidt and Gilbert Earl McElheny in Elizabeth, N.J.

Ralph earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Purdue University and made a career as an engineer for Hazeltine in Little Neck, N.Y.

Ralph served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1960. Throughout that time, he was an officer and was later ranked captain and obtained many medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Occupation Services Medal with European Campaign Clasp and Rifle Expert.

Family said that Ralph was an avid reader.

Ralph leaves behind his spouse, Joan Galvano; his children, David (Henrietta), Donald (Christie), Susan (Jeff) Racow; and his stepchildren, Jocelyn Picket, Chris (Bridget) Galvano, Lisa (Evert-Jan M. Imkamp) Galvano, Dina Galvano, Mateo Galvano (David Russell), Marc Galvano and Jessica Galvano (Chris Front). He was an adored grandfather and great-grandfather to many grand- and great-grandchildren.

The family held a visitation Jan. 26 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service also took place.

