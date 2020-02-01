Riverhead Blotter: DWI arrests reported on Route 58

A Riverhead woman was arrested outside the M&T Bank in Riverhead Friday evening for drinking while intoxicated, police reports said.

Valerie Paladino, 34, was driving a 2015 Honda sedan when she was stopped on Route 58 around 8 p.m. for failure to maintain a lane and other traffic violations, reports said.

Police found Ms. Paladino was intoxicated, reports said. She was arrested and charged with DWI and five violations, including: moving from a lane unsafely, failure to keep right, failure to use a turn signal, driving to the left of center of the roadway and refusal of Breathalyzer test.

Ms. Paladino was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment.

• Devon Hargrove, 45, of Riverhead was arrested outside the 7-Eleven at 162 Route 58 in Riverhead early last Thursday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police reports said.

Around 1:45 a.m., Mr. Hargrove was driving a 2012 Nissan sedan when he was stopped for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed Mr. Hargrove was driving a vehicle that did not belong to him without a license.

Mr. Hargrove was charged with two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, and an additional violation for driving without a license.

Additional information on the arrest was not available through reports.

• Police investigated a report of a suspicious person near 19th Street and Hulse Avenue in Riverhead early Friday.

Police arrived at the home of the complainant around midnight, reports said. The individual told police a green pick-up truck had pulled into numerous driveways in the area and the driver was seen standing outside houses “acting suspicious.”

Police reports said the vehicle was found in the area and the operator was issued a summons by police and asked to leave the area. The driver compiled, reports said.

• Howard Sexton, 48, of Riverhead was arrested on Route 58 early Friday for DWI, police reports said.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an erratic driver traveling eastbound. Police located the described white Ford pick-up truck. Reports said the driver failed to maintain his lane.

The driver, Mr. Sexton, was pulled over in the parking lot of the former Edwards Sporting Goods. Police found Mr. Sexton had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. After further investigation, he was arrested and charged with DWI.

Mr. Sexton was transported to Riverhead Police headquarters where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred at Eagle Chevrolet in Riverhead over the weekend, reports said.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, a complainant reported that between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, unknown subjects removed the catalytic converters from three vehicles at the location on Old Country Road. The value of the missing equipment is estimated at $4,690.34. Reports said there is no video surveillance of the property.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.