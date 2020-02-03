Edward J. Bruzdoski of Riverhead, N.Y., died peacefully Jan. 31, 2020, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 99 years old.



Edward was predeceased by his wife, Felicia. He is survived by his daughter, Maureen Barnes; his son-in-law, Leroy Barnes Jr.; his granddaughter, Tara Barnes Iacono, and her husband, Patrick; and his great-grandson, Enzo.



He served our country during World War II as a special artificer on the USS Hammondsport.



A funeral service will take place Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 a.m. St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.



Donations to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

