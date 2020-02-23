Southampton Blotter: DWI charges in Flanders, Riverside

Southampton Town police arrested a Manorville man for driving while intoxicated on Pleasure Drive in Flanders Sunday evening.

According to police, Victor Irizarry, 28, was stopped around 6 p.m. for failing to maintain his lane of travel and placed under arrest for suspected intoxication. He later refused a breath test at headquarters, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic violations, officials said.

• Rebecca Sullivan, 37, of Mastic was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Riverside Saturday around 5:05 p.m.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.

• Marco Camey Jocon, 50, of Shirley was arrested for driving with three license suspensions on Lake Avenue in Riverside Saturday around 5:25 p.m.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle along with several violations, officials said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving without a valid license in Hampton Bays Sunday around 2:44 p.m.

Jevohni Brown, 27, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• An unknown man stole a 12-pack of beer from a Flanders Road convenience store around 11 p.m. Friday.

• A 21-year-old Flanders woman reported a social media scam to police last Thursday morning.

The woman said she received a Snapchat message from a friend who told her she could make money by messaging an unknown man who she ultimately sent her bank account, social security and date of birth to. After an initial check for $2,751 cleared, the woman said he sent a second check for $4,751 and her checking account later showed a negative balance of $4,751.

Detectives are investigating and said the woman’s friend’s Snapchat account was hacked, according to a police report. The woman was given several booklets that explain how to prevent identity theft, police said.

• Enrique Moreno, 53, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Riverside Sunday at approximately 8:51 p.m. Police said he was released on an appearance ticket.

• Southampton police detectives are investigating a report of a burglary at a Riverside residence last Tuesday afternoon.

A 64-year-old caretaker reported that he entered the Dogwood Street residence around 3:15 p.m. to feed the cat when he realized the door was unsecured and the lock had been destroyed. Contents of a bedroom and medicine cabinet were also tossed about, according to a police report, and the homeowner reported that oxycodone medication was stolen.

• A 40-year-old Flanders woman was arrested last week after she was found to be intoxicated during a traffic stop in Riverside.

Police stopped Christine Lennon near Cross River Drive last Monday around 1:15 a.m. and charged her with driving while intoxicated.

• Scott McDowell, 33, of Yaphank was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle during a traffic stop near the County Center in Riverside last Monday around 8:45 a.m. He was issued an appearance ticket and released in the field, police said.

• Police arrested Jamie Bergamine, 39, of Shirley on drug charges during a traffic stop on Westhampton Riverhead Road in Riverside last Monday around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, Ms. Bergamine was stopped for a license plate violation when an officer noticed the strong smell of marijauna coming from the vehicle and found marijuana and cocaine inside. She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two violations, according to officials.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.