Diane S. Robinson of Riverhead died Feb. 15 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 68.

Ms. Robinson was born Nov. 3, 1951, in Columbia, Md.

She worked in the manufacturing industry as a punch press operator for AMP-AKZO Company.

She was predeceased by her daughter Tina and is survived by her daughter April; grandchildren, Jacob Robinson, Serenity Briggs and Jermaine Daniels Robinson; close friends James Harris and Sharon Davis; and a host of friends and family.

The family will receive visitors from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service from 2 to 4 p.m., with the Rev. James Harris officiating.

Family and friends may share condolences at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.