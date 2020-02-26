Hilary E. Wowak of Calverton died at home Feb. 23. He was 83.



Mr. Wowak was born Feb. 17, 1937, to Josephine (Yousik) and Stanley Wowak in Riverhead.



He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1954 and earned a bachelor’s degree from New York Institute of Technology.



Mr. Wowak retired as a sergeant with the Suffolk County Police Department in 1994 and enjoyed golfing and traveling.



He is survived by his wife, Carol (Tyska) of Calverton; his daughter, Jill; sons, Philip, Jason and Lindsey; siblings, Stanley Wowak, Joyce Wowak, Richard Wowak and Susan Ganko; and six grandchildren.



A memorial will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Private interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.