Glenn Barry Kantor, age 70, died in his home in Southampton, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, where he had been a resident for over 40 years.

Known across Long Island for his skilled musicianship with all woodwind instruments, Glenn was an outstanding clarinetist, having held the principal clarinet position with Sound Symphony Orchestra since 1985. Glenn started playing professionally at age 16 in the Catskill Mountains of New York and later played principal clarinet with both the 19th Army Band and the 319th Army Band. Glenn taught music in the public school system for over 20 years along with maintaining a private music studio in his home where he taught individual lessons. He also served as the rehearsal and music director for Big Band East, where he played the saxophone for over 20 years.

Glenn is preceded in death by both of his parents, Norman and Charlotte (nee Bauman) Kantor. He is survived by his daughter, Corinne; his grandson, Tamas; as well as his brother, Spencer (Roni) Kantor; former wife Stacy Kantor and former wife Janet Kantor, who he remained close with until the date of his death.

Visitation will take place Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and a funeral will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. Burial to follow at Southampton Cemetery.

