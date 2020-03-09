Jennifer M. Burgess of East Setauket, formerly of Riverhead, died at Southside Hospital in Bayshore March 2. She was 36.

She was born June 30, 1983, to Annette Amato and Jay Burgess in Brookhaven.

Ms. Burgess attended Eastport High School.

Her family said she loved animals and going to the beach.

She was predeceased by her mother and her sister, Shannon Sypher. She is survived by her father; her brothers, Shane Sypher, Tyler Sypher-Burgess, Seth Daniell, Alex Daniell and Deven O’Rourke; and her grandmother, Arlene Burgess.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.