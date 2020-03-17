Charles J. Au of Jamesport died at home March 12. He was 89.

He was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Anna (Carroll) and Charles Au in Brooklyn.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and worked as a marble setter in Manhattan.

Mr. Au married Joan (née Renz) in 1958 in Queens.

Mr. Au was a member of Southold American Legion, Marion Council Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart Parish. He enjoyed golf and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, who resides in Jamesport and his sister, Anne Fatone of Northport.

Visitors will be received Friday, March 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take place Saturday, March 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

