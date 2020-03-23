Richard Allen Johnson of Mattituck, formerly of Lynbrook, died at home Feb. 29, 2020, at age 74.

He was born March 17, 1945, in Jamaica, Queens, to Elsie H. (Echtermeyer) and Herbert W. Johnson. He married Mary Rogers in 1968 in Queens, N.Y. Richard was a talented athlete all his life and enjoyed volleyball, tennis and golf. He will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his brother Herbert.

A celebration of life will be held once things are back to normal. Time and place will be announced on Facebook.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.