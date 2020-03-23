On March 19, 2020, at approximately 3 p.m., Pastor Phyllis G. Dupree went home to Heaven. She was 87 years old.

She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Jamaica, N.Y., to James A. Smith and Phyllis (Mendes) Smith. She was the widow of Pastor Frank C. Dupree, who predeceased her in December of 2018.

Pastor Phyllis was a wonderful person. She was a great mom, a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Everyone she met was treated with kindness.

In her earlier married years, Phyllis owned and operated many businesses, including a fashion and charm school. After graduating with a degree in cosmetology from John Robert Powers in New York City, she went to work for many large department stores and eventually created her own line of cosmetics.

Pastor Phyllis Dupree’s life dramatically changed on New Year’s Eve in 1969, when she committed her life to Jesus while listening to Billy Graham on television.

Pastor Phyllis and her husband, Pastor Frank, founded Living Water Full Gospel Church in Riverhead, N.Y. Today Living Water Church is a thriving community of faith, now pastored by Phyllis’ son, Pastor George Dupree.

Phyllis was married to Frank for 70 years. She is survived by six children, Linda Saladon, Frank, Loren Caputo, George, Jeffrey and Stephen, and their spouses, Rick, Giovanna, John, Carolyn, Theresa and Erin; 25 grandchildren and their spouses; 42 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no services will be held at this time.

Donations in Phyllis’ memory may be made to Living Water Full Gospel Church, 24 Shade Tree Lane, Riverhead, NY 11901.

The family was assisted by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

