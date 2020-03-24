Frank J. Zaneski of Mattituck died March 24, 2020, at San Simeon by the Sound. He was 100 years old.

He was born on June 19, 1919, in Cutchogue, N.Y., to Frank and Agnes (Gilewski) Zaneski.

As a young man, Frank worked as a bayman, a farmer and a truck driver, delivering potatoes throughout the northeast. He ultimately retired from his job as custodian with the Suffolk County Court System in Riverhead. He then spent many happy years working for the Norris family in Mattituck.

He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mary (Wilcenski) Zaneski, in 2012 and siblings Helen Figurniak, Rose Ruhoy, Felix and Steven. Mr. Zaneski is survived by his son, Raymond (Christine), of Mattituck; grandchildren, Dan (Laurie) of Edison, N.J., Karen Whalen (Sean) of Commack, N.Y. and Robyn Shtadtlender (Michael) of Rego Park, N.Y.; five great-grandchildren, Madeline and Marissa Zaneski, Nicholas and Cassie Whalen and Hannah Shtadtlender; and brother Isadore Zaneski of Islip, N.Y.

The family wishes to thank all the devoted staff at San Simeon by the Sound for the excellent care Frank received while a patient there.

Due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no visiting hours or funeral Mass. Mr. Zaneski will be interred at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

