Michael J. Kielkowski of Riverhead died March 24 at Waters Edge Rehab & Nursing Center at Port Jefferson. He was 53.

Born April 16, 1966, in Riverhead, he was the son of Walter and Joan (Danielowich) Kielkowski.

Mr. Kielkowski was a 1984 graduate of Riverhead High School and worked as a stock clerk at Target. His family said he enjoyed gardening.

Predeceased by his father in 1992, he is survived by his mother, of Riverhead; his siblings, Walter John (Patricia), of West Virginia and Diane Fetkovich of Riverhead; his nephew, Brandon Kielkowski; and nieces, Brooke Kielkowski and Natasha Fetkovich.

Interment took place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

