Robert Thomas Adipietro

Longtime Peconic resident Robert “Bob” Thomas Adipietro died March 30, 2020. He was 78.

Bob was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Margaret (Leonard) and Salvatore Adipietro. He was raised in Brooklyn, then moved out east with his family. He graduated from Center Moriches High School. Eventually he settled on the North Fork, in Peconic, where he raised his family.

Bob worked as a self-employed real estate agent and antiques dealer. He operated East End Realty in Laurel and the North Fork Trading Post in Greenport. Not only did he enjoy real estate and antiques, but he also was a member of the Kiwanis Club, a big history buff and an avid Yankees fan.

Predeceased by his mother, Margaret, Bob is survived by his father, Salvatore, of Mastic; his former wife, Christine (née Rando); two children, Kathleen Stepnoski (Henry) of Southold and Patrick Adipietro (Edith) of Boca Raton, Fla.; three grandchildren, Matthew Hansen, Shaun Hansen and Lucas Hansen; and his sisters, Marilyn Bonsignore (Anthony) and Susan Bonnano (Mel).

A private graveside service was held at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold, with the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley officiating. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

