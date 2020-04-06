Rosaria Maria Liberatore of New Suffolk died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 82.

She was born July 30, 1937, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Barbara (Fiorello) and Salvatore Sciortino. She graduated from Washington Irving High School.

On Oct. 30, 1966, she married the love of her life, Angelo Liberatore, in Bayside, N.Y., and together they had two children. Rosaria and Angelo resided in Bayside for 32 years before heading out to the North Fork and making their home in New Suffolk.

Rosaria worked as a bookkeeper for Bayside Lumber Corp. for over 15 years. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Rosaria is survived by her husband, Angelo; children Dr. Lisa Marie Liberatore of Greenlawn, N.Y., and Dr. Michael James Liberatore of Fanwood, N.J.; grandchildren Charlotte Smith and Christian Smith; and sister Lilah Gareth of Greenlawn.

A private graveside service was held at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck assisted the family.

