Blotter: Man who leaves keys in car for friends says vehicle is missing

A Riverhead man told police that an unknown person took his car on April 2 from his home on Newton Avenue.

The victim said he leaves the keys in it to let friends borrow it, and that he will call his friends and see if any of them took it.

• A Riverhead man reported Friday night that he was attacked by a man on Hinda Boulevard and that a woman with the attacker took $1,500 of his money, according to police.

• An unknown man removed $1,158 worth of merchandise from the Lowe’s store on County Road 58 without paying last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

• An unknown person removed $1,500 from an Aquebogue woman’s Capital One bank account on March 26, according to police.

• A key and cell phone chargers were reported stolen from a home on Sylvan Drive in Wading River Saturday morning. The items were reportedly stolen by two unknown persons who took them from a car at about 1:30 a.m., according to police.

A similar complaint was filed at another home on Sylvan Drive, where two sets of keys and $60 cash were reported stolen from a car parked at that location, according to police.

• A resident of John Wesley Village in Riverhead told police Saturday afternoon that someone charged $583.99 worth of purchases to their credit card without permission.

• A 10-speed bicycle valued at $200 was reported stolen from a home on East Avenue Extension in Riverhead Monday night, according to police.

• A woman reported being harassed by an unknown man and woman over a taxi last Wednesday at Walmart on Route 58.

• Two people were arrested on larceny charges at the Banana Republic store in Tanger Outlers Friday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

• A black Jeep struck a car parked at Stotzky Park Friday afternoon and left the area prior to police arrival, according to police.

• An officer reported Friday night that the traffic signal on County Road 105 and Northville Turnpike took an extremely long time for northbound and southbound traffic on Country Road 105. Headquarters will notify the county to repair the signal the next morning, police said.

• An Aquebogue man was told by police that he could not have his employees working on his home on Trout Brook Lane Saturday afternoon.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man on drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday evening.

According to police, Nicholas Fisher, 34, was stopped for an expired inspection near Seaside Avenue in Hampton Bays around 7:45 p.m. and further investigation revealed he was in possession of dextroamphetamine sulfate tablets.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, police said. His vehicle was impounded to police headquarters.

• An Old Quogue Road resident called police at 6 a.m. Monday to report that her narcotics medication was missing. According to a report, she told police the medicine had possibly been misplaced and was advised to continue looking.

• A 32-year-old Coram man was arrested for disorderly conduct last Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported he was drinking beers and kicking hotel room doors at the Budget Host Inn in Riverside.

The man was arrested and held in a cell until he was “no longer belligerent,” police said.

• Police arrested a juvenile in connection with the reported theft of a Corona beer from a Flanders 7-Eleven earlier in March.

The juvenile was arrested and released to his mother last Monday around 3:30 p.m., reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.