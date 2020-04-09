Mary Ann Kaelin passed away on April 7 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach, from complications due to aspiration pneumonia. She was 79.

Mary Ann was born and raised in Astoria, Queens, to Charles and Dolly (Anzalone) Spitaleri. She moved to Ronkonkoma and attended West Sayville High School before returning to Astoria to graduate from William C. Bryant High School.

Mary Ann retired from Riverhead Central School District, having worked at both Riverhead Junior High School and Phillips Avenue Elementary School during her career. In addition, Mary Ann and her husband started Kaelins Concessions in 1976, operating summer concession stands at the Southampton Town beaches on Dune Road and later Cupsogue County Park. In 1982, Kaelins Concessions contracted with Suffolk County to operate the general store at Cedar Point County Park in East Hampton, a contract they continued for more than 30 years.

Mary Ann — with her late husband, Joe — was an enthusiastic traveler. They began RV camping in the ’70s with their sons, traveling up and down the East Coast of the United States. They soon were traveling to the Caribbean, Cancún and Mexico, and taking cruise ships to ports all over the world.

She is survived by her two sons, Jim and his wife, Terri, of Fairfax, Va., and Joseph and his wife, Tricia, of Riverhead. Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Joseph G., in 2013, and her grandson Jimmy, in 2003, but is survived by her grandchildren Tommy, Kay, Lily and Kyle. She is also survived by her brother, Charles, and his wife, Janet, of Wilmington, Del., as well as many other relatives and friends.

Due to the current pandemic environment, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kanas Center at East End Hospice.

