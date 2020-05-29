Cops: Driver under influence ejected from vehicle during crash on County Road 51

An SUV rolled over following a crash on County Road 51 Friday morning. (Credit: Southampton Town police)

A Mastic man who was allegedly driving under the influence was ejected from his SUV and suffered serious injuries following a collision with a heavy truck on County Road 51 Friday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

Gregory Lee, 50, was driving a 2014 Buick SUV and struck a 2009 International Heavy Truck, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over, police said. The 27-year-old driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance transported Mr. Lee to Stony Brook University Hospital. The Riverhead Fire Department assisted at the scene along with the New York Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Southampton detectives determined Mr. Lee was driving under the influence and he is facing charges of felony DWI, driving with a suspended license and driving without a proper interlock device.

He will be arraigned at Southampton Justice Court on a later date, police said.