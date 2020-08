The family of Robert J. Hall of Calverton will receive visitors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a memorial service at 10:30. Interment with military honors will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in East Quogue.

Mr. Hall died March 30, 2020, at age 84.