Farm workers band together to launch flower market, County funds East End police communication project

Founding member Miguel Flores at the Long Island Farmworkers Cooperative flower market Sunday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Farm workers band together to launch cooperative flower market in Riverhead

County funds $1.75M East End police communication project

Police seek public’s help to locate missing teen

Play Ball! Riverhead Little League hosts opening day ceremony

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After 35 years, Poppy Johnson retires from Floyd Memorial Library

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond

What Farmers Eat: William Lee & Lucy Senesac

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. There’s an increasing chance of showers throughout the day.