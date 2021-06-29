Riverhead lags county, state average for vaccination rates, Heat advisory in effect

Vaccine data is now available by zip codes. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 29.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead lags state, county average in vaccination rates

As heat wave hits, Riverhead opens senior center for cooling center

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town ahead of average vaccination rates

Photos: Greenport High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

NORTHFORKER

What to do on the North Fork over the Fourth of July weekend

North Fork Dream Home: Pristine equine paradise

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. June 30. with heat index values as high as 97 today. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The low tonight will be around 71.