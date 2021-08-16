Riverhead man arrested in connection to three burglaries, Police urge people to heed caution following string of overdoses
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Riverhead man arrested in connection to three burglaries
‘Very, very dangerous’ batch of drugs has killed six local residents this week; police urge people to heed caution
Baseball: Now a pro with Ducks, Bottari keeps MLB dream alive
Police: Flanders man threatened person with knife
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Traffic Alert: Moore’s Lane in Greenport to close periodically this week for repaving
Group comes together to train and hand out Narcan kits in Southold in wake of overdose deaths
Alec Baldwin comes to Orient to talk about faith, COVID and democracy
Mattituck father alleges abuse in lawsuit against group home
NORTHFORKER
One Minute in Shelter Island Heights
All the best ways to enjoy local peaches on the North Fork
The sisters behind For Goodness Cakes make the sweetest dreams come true
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.