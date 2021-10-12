Daily Update: Governor signs Community Housing Act, Suspect wanted in Aquebogue arson
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, October 12:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Governor signs bill authorizing referendum for affordable housing tax in East End towns
Planners offer environmental concerns over subdivision proposed for Jamesport
Police seek public’s help identifying person, vehicle involved in Aquebogue arson
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Former Olympic sailor, husband pivot to water protection as new owners of Mattituck company
Girls Volleyball: Tuckers have a lot at stake next two matches
NORTHFORKER
Yarn Raising: Delivering the fibers that make local knitters swoon
Drag queen Bella Noche offers words of wisdom on National Coming Out Day
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.