Voter’s Guide 2021: Candidates, endorsements, polling places
Early voting is underway in the town elections. And on Tuesday, Nov. 2, residents can head to the polls to officially cast a ballot on Election Day to decide who will be the town supervisor starting in 2022. Two seats for Town Council are also up for grabs as well as the highway superintendent and two assessor positions.
The News-Review has you covered with everything you need to know before voting. Scroll below for profiles on the candidates, a list of polling places and News-Review endorsements.
Riverhead Candidates
Additional Races
Sini, Tierney face off for district attorney
Legislator, sheriff, judges up for vote
Polling Places
Here’s where to vote in Riverhead