Voter’s Guide 2021: Candidates, endorsements, polling places

Early voting is underway in the town elections. And on Tuesday, Nov. 2, residents can head to the polls to officially cast a ballot on Election Day to decide who will be the town supervisor starting in 2022. Two seats for Town Council are also up for grabs as well as the highway superintendent and two assessor positions.

The News-Review has you covered with everything you need to know before voting. Scroll below for profiles on the candidates, a list of polling places and News-Review endorsements.

Riverhead Candidates

Supervisor

Town Council

Highway Superintendent

Assessors

Additional Races

Sini, Tierney face off for district attorney

Legislator, sheriff, judges up for vote

Polling Places

Here’s where to vote in Riverhead

Endorsements

Supervisor

Town Council