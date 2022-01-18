Gracelyn Jane Perkowski of Riverhead died Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 4.

Gracelyn was born Jan. 3, 2018, in Stony Brook to Amy (Wesolowski) and John Perkowski. She attended St. David’s Preschool in Riverhead.

Family said Gracelyn loved giving hugs and “taking time to enjoy and cherish every bit of beauty in the world.”

Besides her parents, she is survived by her sister, Kinley, and her grandparents, Beverly and Allen Perkowski and Robert and Nancy Wesolowski.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at St. John the Evangelical R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.