Fish passage project will boost local marine ecosystem, Indoor mask mandate expires

An aerial view of construction of a fish passage at Woodhull Dam in Riverside that will open up spawning in nearby Wildwood Lake. The nearly $1 million project is expected to be completed next month. (Credit: Chris Paparo/Fish Guy Photos)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

$1M fish passage project at Woodhull Dam to provide boost for local marine ecosystem

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 10, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A long-awaited return to the stage for Mattituck High School’s theater group

Award-winning songwriter, photographer faced homelessness until Nashville music community poured in support

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.