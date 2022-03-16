Shirley M. Kulesa, 92, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Baiting Hollow, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, in Lecanto, Fla.

She was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Calverton, N.Y., the daughter of Marshall and Harriet Tooker.

Mrs. Kulesa was Catholic by faith. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Frank Kulesa; her brother Marshall Don Tooker of Riverhead, N.Y.; and sister Esther Tooker of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Inverness.

Survivors include her children, Thomas Kulesa and his wife, Nancy, Lawrence Kulesa, Linda Syrakowski and her husband, Edward, Sharon Kulesa and Nancy Kesler, as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors at Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness and a graveside service took place January 4 at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City, Fla.

Shirley, our gaga, will be dearly missed.

This is a paid notice.