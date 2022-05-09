Police seek public’s help to identify Home Depot scammers, Man leads police on car chase into Calverton
Here are the headlines for Monday, May 9, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police seek public’s help to identify suspects who scammed woman into buying Home Depot gift cards
Cutchogue man leads police on car chase, arrested after crashing in Calverton
Historic marker unveiled, commemorating night baseball legend Satchel Paige played in Riverhead
Proposed 131-acre subdivision in Calverton raises concern about potential use, traffic impact
For food entrepreneurs, the Incubator at Calverton is a great gift
Competitors brave the rain during 25th annual Run for the Ridley: Photos
Boys Lacrosse: First-place SWR looks primed for playoffs
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Task force to study how individuals are treated after they’re arrested in Southold Town
Town will pass law to continue virtual participation in meetings
Missing for nearly three months, Yale man’s body discovered by family along shore near Cutchogue
Girls Lacrosse: With one more win, Tuckers are in playoffs
Softball: After 24-year career, Gerstung set to retire at season’s end
NORTHFORKER
Perfect picnics curated by the northforker staff
Black Sheep Bagels is coming to Cutchogue
Riverhead’s Red Velvet Cupcakery goes mobile with new food truck
One Minute on the North Fork: A spring day at Peconic Escargot
Top Hops Half Pint craft beer truck coming to the North Fork this summer
What’s for sale on the North Fork with an outdoor shower
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40.