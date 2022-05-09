Donald J. Santagato

Donald J. Santagato was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He resided in Jamesport until 2008. He passed away in his sleep at home in the Hudson Valley on April 9, 2022. He was 79 years old.

He received a master’s degree in business administration from Adelphi University, where he met his wife, Lorene, of 57 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene; his sons, Dominic, Victor and Steven; daughters-in-law Jeanna and Jeannette; and grandchildren Zofia, Gianna and Thomas Santagato.

He started his career as a teacher in Nassau County, where he quickly found himself restless being indoors five days a week. Some short years later, he switched directions, establishing his own construction and irrigation companies.

Charismatic and an avid outdoorsman, Donald taught his sons the pleasure of the outdoors. He spent cherished years with them fishing on Peconic Bay as well as hunting on his land in Pennsylvania. He belonged to Riverhead Sportsman Club, The East End Surf Club and Moose Lodge, and was a life member of the NRA.

He was a master at fixing anything. He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Not a day went by when Don didn’t talk about how much his family meant to him.

We mourn his passing but will remember the great memories he leaves with us.

A private celebration of life will be announced and held in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

