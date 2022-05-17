Riverhead resident Earlene Trent died May 17, 2022. She was 90.

She was born April 5, 1932, in Cumberland, Va., to William and Margaret (Epps) Trent.

In 1951, she married her husband, George, in Cumberland County. She worked as a home health aide.

Family said she enjoyed cooking and was the “family comedian.”

Predeceased by her husband and her son George Jr., Ms. Trent is survived by her children Emma Kimble, Georgia McCoy and Danny Trent, all of Riverhead; her sister, Juanita Langhorne of Virginia; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, May 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.