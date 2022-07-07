Daily Update: Apartments approved for Osborn Avenue, ‘Forever chemicals’ found in Calverton water supply

The Suffolk County Department of Health is seeking to sample private wells in the South River Road and Pinehurst Boulevard sections of Calverton.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 7, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board grants final site approval to 205 Osborn Avenue project that will feature 37 apartments

DEC providing bottled water to homes in Calverton where ‘forever chemicals’ detected; county health department issues water quality advisory

Real Estate Transfers: July 7, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Hall Notes: Section of house-size law could be eliminated; votes upcoming on zone changes in Cutchogue, East Marion

Peconic Land trust closes on Deep Hole Creek parcel; community contributed more than $65K

Town Board, labor counsel weighing disciplinary action following ‘troubling’ report on police response to retirement party complaints

NORTHFORKER

After 35 years in Greenport, Aldo’s is for sale

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of July 7

Nightswimming is an immersive art experience returning to Greenport July 9

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for light rain after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.