Daily Update: Spotted lanternfly poses threat to East End vineyards, Riverhead opens cooling center as heat advisory remains in effect
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, continues to pose threat to East End vineyards
Riverhead opens cooling center as heat advisory continues
Riverhead Raceway: Slepian triumphs; 170 cars pack pits
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After string of vehicle thefts, police urge residents to lock their cars
Sound & Skate Festival in Greenport showcases artists, high-flying performances
Southold opens Peconic Lane cooling center as heat advisory continues
NORTHFORKER
My favorite things: Miriam Foster & Grayson Murphy
North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy the rest of summer with your very own waterslide and resort-style backyard
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 73.