Daily Update: Spotted lanternfly poses threat to East End vineyards, Riverhead opens cooling center as heat advisory remains in effect

The spotted lanternfly poses a threat to vineyards, officials say. (Credit: Richard Gardner/Bugwood.org)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, continues to pose threat to East End vineyards

Riverhead opens cooling center as heat advisory continues

Riverhead Raceway: Slepian triumphs; 170 cars pack pits

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After string of vehicle thefts, police urge residents to lock their cars

Sound & Skate Festival in Greenport showcases artists, high-flying performances

Southold opens Peconic Lane cooling center as heat advisory continues

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Miriam Foster & Grayson Murphy

North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy the rest of summer with your very own waterslide and resort-style backyard

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 73.