Daily Update: LaLota wins GOP primary for 1st Congressional District, New York City man arrested for assault and robbery of teen on Osborn Avenue

Nick LaLota celebrates the primary win Tuesday night. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Nick LaLota defeats two challengers to win GOP primary; race set for 1st Congressional District

Company pitches benefits of battery storage facility

Cops: Four injured after van driven by alleged drunken driver crashes into tree

Riverhead Raceway: Turbush overcomes penalty for first Modified win

Cops: Man arrested after 16-year-old assaulted, robbed on Osborn Avenue

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Friends sought out view of sunrise before fatal crash in Peconic; driver scheduled to be arraigned on DWI charge Friday

Cutchogue Woods hits dead end as Town Board votes against zone change to accommodate affordable housing proposal

NORTHFORKER

A week full of North Fork Food Trucks

Renee’s expands with outdoor furniture and decor showroom in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.