Riverhead resident Elaine C. Olsen, once the owner of Homeside Florist in Riverhead, died Sept. 21, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 97.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.