William C. Haupt of Monroe, N.C., formerly of South Jamesport, died Sept. 18, 2022. He was 64.

Mr. Haupt was born May 23, 1958, at Central Suffolk Hospital in Riverhead.

He worked for 19 years at Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, N.C. Family said he enjoyed sailing and also took an interest in beekeeping, winning several ribbons for his honey at the State Fair.

Predeceased by his father, Carl R. Haupt Jr., he is survived by his mother, Dorothy Haupt of South Jamesport, and his sisters, Cheryl Hanlon and Deborah Anasky, both of Florida.

Services were private.