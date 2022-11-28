Daily Update: RHS honors AP Scholars, Eastern Long Island Sound gets high grade in water quality report

From left: Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara, National African American Recognition Award recipient Amaya Hopkins, National Hispanic Recognition Award recipient and AP Scholar with Distinction Jennifer Alonzo Moreno, National Hispanic Recognition Award recipient and AP Scholar Kimberly Mendez with Superintendent Augustine Tornatore. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

54 Riverhead High School students earn AP Scholar awards

Report: Eastern Long Island Sound healthy despite concerns over rising water temperatures

After Riverhead, SCWA miss out on state grant funding, residents rally once more for clean water

Planning Board approves drive-in restaurant, retail building where Sonic had been proposed

Inundated with large projects, board still mulling Calverton moratorium

Orient woman seeks to spread ‘More Good’ through postcard kindness project

Workers stage demonstrations as union contract negotiations with Pindar reach impasse

Riverhead Town, PBMC Foundation enter into contract for sale of Robert Entenmann Campus

Police Blotters: Riverhead woman arrested for impaired driving in Flanders

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Former village official sentenced to 5 years in child pornography case

Village Board declines Christmas tree donation for Mitchell Park

Stony Brook ELIH, facing worker shortage, seeks to hang banners across town in recruitment effort

PBMC’s skilled nursing facility set to close in early 2023

Southold Blotter: Police help locate 80-year-old reported missing from Queens in East Marion

NORTHFORKER

Five tree lighting events across the North Fork

Schmitt’s farm expands to second location in Laurel

One Minute on the North Fork: The Treatery in Jamesport

Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork

Greenport Shellabration returns for the 11th year

SOUTHFORKER

All is bright: 2022 holiday lights in the Hamptons

Drink this now: Wölffer Oishii Orchard Sidecar

Wine of the Week: 2020 Macari Lifeforce Cabernet Franc, $30

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.