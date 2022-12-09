Blotters: Southampton police seize BMW after driver found with forged vehicle registration

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

• Police seized a BMW during a traffic stop in Flanders after discovering the driver possessed a forged registration on Sunday.

Reports said Wenxing Zeng, 23, was stopped along Flanders Road around 5 p.m. for having a large spoiler obstructing the rear view when an officer discovered the vehicle was wearing a temporary Texas registration which was deemed to be fraudulent.

The man also did not possess valid insurance, officials said.

The vehicle was impounded to police headquarters and Mr. Zeng was arrested and charged with thirddegree possession of a forged instrument and several violations.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 26-year-old Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated in Southampton early Sunday.

According to police, Francisco De Los Santos was stopped for speeding on Potato Field Lane around 2:30 a.m. when an officer detected the odor of alcohol and observed an open container of Modelo beer within his reach.

Following a field sobriety test, Mr. De Los Santos was placed under arrest for aggravated DWI and charged with several violations, reports said.

• Raul Alarcon, 37, of East Quogue was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop on Flanders Road shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver was initially stopped for having an unauthorized bright light bar on the front of his vehicle and failing to maintain his lane of travel multiple times.

• A Flanders man reported to police Sunday that an unknown person hacked into his Facebook account. According to an incident report, the suspect was contacting the man’s friends in an attempt to get money from them. The man’s account was shut down and the incident was documented.

• Police cited a 22-year-old from Hampton Bays for unlicensed driving in Flanders Sunday night.

Antonio Rojas Leon was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Gustavo Bustamante Molina, 62, of Yaphank was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle for driving with a suspended license along Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders Sunday morning.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released, reports said.

• A 40-year-old Commack man was cited for driving with a suspended registration on Cross River Drive in Riverhead last Thursday morning.

According to Southampton police, James Markham was stopped after the town’s “target alert system” indicated he was driving with a suspended registration.

An officer also noted during the traffic stop that he had a rear break light out. He was issued traffic tickets and will appear in town justice court at a later date.

• An unknown man stole $1,637 worth of Dove items from the CVS Pharmacy on Route 58 in Wading River on Wednesday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Ryan McIntosh, 31, address unavailable, was arrested and charged with petit larceny last Tuesday morning. He was processed at police headquarters and arraigned in town Justice Court. Additional information was not available.

• Matthew Hagenbruch, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest Friday afternoon on East Main Street.

• Bonifacio Herrera-Vazquez, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree assault last Wednesday night at Philip Street in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Stephanie Pizzo and Avonlea Genyenuis, ages and addresses unavailable, were each arrested and charged with petit larceny night at the Forever 21 store in Tanger Outlets, according to police.

• Gregory Vidulich, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Wednesday at the TJ Maxx store on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Chaki Ligon, 39, of Riverhead, was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest last Thursday morning on Oakland Drive North in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.