Daily Update: Police investigating East Main Street shooting, Ciderhouse seeks to legalize expansion

The Riverhead Ciderhouse is seeking Planning Board approval to legalize an outdoor patio area. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Monday, January 9, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police: 47-year-old Flanders man shot in the head in Riverhead; no arrests made

Riverhead Ciderhouse seeks to legalize expansion; hearing set for Feb. 2

2022 Public Servants of the Year: Steve Shauger & Kristy Verity

Riverhead woman charged with leaving the scene of fatal pedestrian crash

Physician assistant charged with forcibly touching woman during examination in Riverside

Girls Basketball: Despite losses, Riverhead coach stays positive

Shoreham-Wading River grad publishes poetry anthology exploring grief

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2022 Public Servant of the Year: Carolyn Peabody

Boys Basketball: Undefeated no longer, Mattituck meets its match in Southampton

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island blood drive set for Jan. 19

‘Abnormally dry’ or ‘moderate drought’ conditions prevail on Island

Gimme Shelter: January

Accessory dwelling units top affordable housing focus

NORTHFORKER

Ian Wile is northforker’s Person of the Year for 2022

The things we’re looking forward to in 2023

One Minute on the North Fork: Sunset at Bailie Beach Park

Five winter walks to take on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

The comeback: Canoe Place Inn is ready to receive

Ma’s House in Southampton bolsters BIPOC artists with new funding for its residency program

Baker alert: Java Nation’s chocolate stash

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. and clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.