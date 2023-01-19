Daily Update: Media group names new executive editor, Man attacked with a baseball bat at Riverhead apartment complex

Brendan O’Connor is the new executive editor at Times Review Media Group. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police: Man attacked with a baseball bat in the parking lot of Riverhead apartment complex

Times Review Media Group names new executive editor

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 19, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Jacqueline Martinez takes over as director at the Southold senior center

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island cheerleading coach sees girls empowered by sport

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, Jan. 19, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 18, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Jan. 19

Wines By Nature to host tasting of the North Fork’s smallest wineries

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: The Guadalajara

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.