Police Blotters: Brooklyn man wanted for homicide arrested on Long Island Expressway in Riverhead

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

A Brooklyn man wanted for a homicide was arrested by Riverhead Town Police on the Long Island Expressway on January 25.

Deshain Cockett, 31, was stopped on the Long Island Expressway and arrested on a warrant for criminally negligent homicide stemming from an incident that took police in New York City police jurisdiction. Riverhead Police did not have additional information on the NYPD case.

Mr. Cockett had previously been indicted in 2014 in a gang-related shooting in Brooklyn, according to NYPD.

• Ernesto Tejax Ambrocio, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny on Jan. 24 at the U.G.G. Australia store in Tanger Outlets. Mr. Ambrocio was processed at police headquarters and then released on a desk appearance ticket.

Additional information was not available.

• A number of coats were reported stolen from the Coach store in Tanger Outlets on Jan. 23. The suspect fled by car. Police said the theft constitutes a grand larceny change.

• A Samsung television was reported stolen from the Walmart store on Route 58 on Jan. 24. Police said a man and woman were seen removing the television.

• Michele Kaplan, 35, age unavailable, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for Feb. 1 at police headquarters. She was processed and arraigned and then turned over to the Suffolk County Corrections Facility in Yaphank. Additional information was not available.

• Sherly Davis, age and address unavailable, was arrested on a petit larceny charge at the Christmas Tree Shop on Route 58. She was processed at police headquarters and held for arraignment, according to police.

• Alfred Cowell, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at police headquarters on Jan. 26. He was processed at police headquarters and arraigned at town justice court.

• Carl Goode, and Anita Guarino, ages and addresses unavailable, were both charged with petit larceny Jan. 29 at Walmart. Additional information was not available.

• Derrell Haynes-Bailey, address and age unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny following his arrest Jan. 29 at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets.

• A Jamesport woman told police that someone attempted to open accounts using her personal information on Jan. 30. Additional information was not available.

Southampton Town police arrested a 58-year-old Riverside man on a trespassing charge Friday night.

According to police, Cecil Trent returned to a business along Flanders Road and was harassing customers and asking for food.

He was arrested and released on an appearance ticket and transported to an area hospital by Flanders Ambulance after complaining of back pain.

• A Riverleigh Avenue resident contacted police Friday morning to report that an unknown male is repeatedly walking his dog on her property.

Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the man. They advised the homeowner to place no trespassing signs on her property and call back if he returns.

• A Flanders woman called police last Wednesday morning after noticing that her vehicle was left unlocked overnight and paperwork for the vehicle was left on the seat.

The woman, a Maple Avenue resident, told an officer that there was no damage or anything taken from the vehicle but wanted to document the incident.

• An unknown person shattered the driver’s side window of a 2015 GMC Terrain along Suffolk Avenue last Wednesday morning.

Police were initially called to the area after a caller reported that a family member heard a “loud bang” around midnight.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.