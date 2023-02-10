Blotters: Cartier watch reported stolen from Northampton home, Woman charged with drug possession on Main Street

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

• Southampton Town police are investigating after a Northampton woman reported a Cartier watch stolen from her residence on Topping Drive.

The woman told police the watch was taken between Christmas and Jan. 30 and was last seen in a fireproof bag.

• Riverhead police charged Tasheira Horsely, age and address unavailable, with seventh-degree criminal possible of a controlled substance last Friday morning on East Main Street. Ms. Horsely was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued by New York State Police. No other details were available.

• Detectives were notified about a string of car break-ins overnight last Thursday.

A Glider Avenue resident called police to report $25 and scratch-off lottery tickets were stolen from his center console. Items were also reported stolen from vehicles on Wood Road Trail and Arlen Court. One of the victims, a Flanders man, told police he forgot to lock his vehicle overnight.

• A 59-year-old Flanders man was charged with criminal mischief after he turned himself into police for an incident last Wednesday afternoon.

A police report did not elaborate on the criminal mischief incident but noted that Miguel Lopez was arrested, processed and brought to town Justice Court.

Erick Lopez, 31, also of Flanders, was charged with criminal mischief after turning himself into Southampton police last Wednesday. Officials did not specify if the incidents were related.

• Jonathan Cruz Vargas, 29, of Riverhead, was arrested for driving with a suspended learner’s permit in Southampton last week.

Reports said that he was driving along Old Fort Lane in Shinnecock Hills last Wednesday when a license plate recognition system alerted police that his vehicle had a suspended registration.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two violations, according to police.

• A Flanders woman reported that an unknown person used her New York State benefit card to purchase $233 worth of items. The incident was documented and she was advised to contact the state to notify them about the fraudulent charge.

• A 39-year-old Flanders man was cited for consuming a 24-ounce can of Coors beer in public last Wednesday night. He was issued a ticket for a town code violation.

• An East Main Street woman told police last Thursday morning that an unknown person gained access to her Suffolk County social services card account and stole $233, according to police.

• Angel Luciano, 24, of Riverhead, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property on Osborn Avenue and Raynor Avenue in Riverhead on February 1. He was processed at police headquarters and held for morning arraignment, according to police.

• Two shirts were reported stolen by an unknown man at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Tanger Outlets Thursday afternoon. They were valued at $150, according to police.

• Orlando Antony Garcia-Oliveros, age and address unavailable, was arrested on a sexual abuse charge Friday night after police noticed a suspicious vehicle at Stotsky Park on Columbus Avenue in Riverhead at about 5 p.m. Additional information was not available.

• Police reported a grand larceny at Riverhead Bay Motors on Route 58 on Tuesday morning, January 31. Additional information was not available.

• A Jamesport woman told police last Tuesday afternoon that someone forged two of her checks. Additional information was not available.

• A Riverhead man told police on Monday that four Social Security cards that were meant for his family members were stolen from their mailbox on December 30, according to police.

• Jorge Matamoros, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on Lincoln Street and Washington Avenue last Thursday morning.

• Freddy Gregorio, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car accident on East Main Street, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Juan Carlos Martinez Ramirez, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being pulled over on Howell Avenue Sunday night at about 11 p.m. Additional information was not available.

• A woman told police that someone stole her bicycle from her home on Phillips Avenue in Riverhead last Tuesday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.