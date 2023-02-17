Police Blotters: Stolen vehicle in Flanders, Legos worth $500 shoplifted from Target

• A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on Flanders road last Tuesday.

A woman called police to report that her car keys were missing from her bedroom and discovered that the vehicle, which contained her wallet, cash and other items, was missing.

Detectives responded and determined that a vehicle recently stopped by Riverhead police was the stolen vehicle.

Riverhead police arrested the subject and impounded the vehicle, reports said.

• An unknown man stole three sets of Legos from the Target store on Route 58, according to police, who said the value of the stolen Legos is $568. Additional information was not available.

• A Riverhead resident reported being scammed out of $2,000 by an unknown man on Main Road in Aquebogue Monday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Last Thursday, the Riverhead Police Department Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division, with cooperation from Riverhead Community Awareness Program, conducted a tobacco and vape compliance check at 13 retail vendors throughout Riverhead Town, resulting in two arrests.

Two stores not in compliance were One Stop Smoke Shop, 1698 Old Country Road, Riverhead, and Polish Town Deli, 432 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, police said.

Nikul Patel, 22, of Riverhead, an employee of the Polish Town Deli, and Sanket Patel, 25, of Riverhead, an employee of One Stop Smoke Shop, were arrested and each charged with second-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a Class B misdemeanor. Both were processed and released on a desk appearance ticket with a future court date.

• Sergeo Salazar Dominguez, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Sunday night on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Elizer Palacios, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Thursday on Route 58 in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Brandol Pelayes Dugon, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday following his arrest on West Second Street, according to police.

• Shawanna James, age and address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle February 7 at the Shell gas station on West Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• An unspecified amount of items was stolen from the Home Depot store on Route 58 last Wednesday and the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a gold colored SUV, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A Flanders man reported that an unknown person used his benefit card to purchase $195 worth of food and $43.50 in cash at an unknown location last Monday.

The man discovered the card balance was empty when he attempted to purchase items. Police are working to determine where the purchases were made.

• Francisco Matute Baquedano, 40, was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Quogue-Riverhead Road last Tuesday night.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.