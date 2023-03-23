Daily Update: North Fork Chocolate Company opens downtown, Indoor golf simulator proposed in Mattituck

Co-owners Ann Corley and chef Steve Amaral have opened two new shops since shuttering their original Aquebogue store after eight years in business. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 23, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork Chocolate Company opens downtown sweets boutique in Riverhead

Indoor golf simulator proposed for former newspaper building in Mattituck

Real Estate Transfers: March 23, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport High School’s production of ‘Grease’ opens Friday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Residents speak out on perceived threat to preservation by wetlands permit change

Cozy Lane house to be demolished

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of March 23 on the North Fork

North Fork Women invite everyone to ‘Get Lit’ at this book launch and reading event

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2019 Saltbird Cellars “Migratus” Sauvignon Blanc, $27

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast for today between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy this evening and the low will be around 41.

