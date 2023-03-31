Blotters: Riverhead man arrested for DWI after crashing into fence in Bridgehampton

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

• Southampton Town police arrested a 24-year-old from Riverhead for DWI after responding to a report of an erratic driver in Bridgehampton Tuesday.

Police received a report of a car driving “all over the roadway” around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Lumber Lane and found Roberto Bergaraparra had driven his vehicle into a fence and stop sign on Millstone Road. He was then charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations, according to police.

• A 30-year homeless man was arrested on weapons charges near the River Point apartments in downtown Riverhead, according to Riverhead Town police. Melvin Trent, who police described as “undomiciled,” was charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon last Tuesday night at 821 East Main Street.

Mr. Trent is also facing second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment in Riverhead justice court.

• Edwar Cabrera, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Thursday night on East Main Street and Roanoke Avenue, according to police.

• Southampton Town Police arrested a 18-year-old from Mattituck for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop in Hampton Bays Sunday.

According to police, Zachary Lawrence Warren was stopped for speeding, failing to maintain his lane and other traffic infractions on Flanders Road around 4:19 p.m. and found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI, issued several summonses for traffic violations and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Two residents suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a home on Priscilla Avenue in Flanders Sunday.

Southampton police and Flanders Fire Department responded to the home around 9:16 a.m. and began extinguishing the blaze. All residents were able to safely exit and two suffered minor injuries from broken glass, officials said.

The fire, which does not appear to be criminal in nature, is thought to have started in the basement of the home and fire marshals are continuing to investigate.

• Larry McCoy, 64, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest on Wednesday in Riverhead, according to police.

• Olimpio Colon, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Thursday night in Grangebel Park and Peconic Avenue, according to police.

• Charles Tyler, 52, address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment and multiple town code violations following his arrest on West Main Street last Thursday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

• John Marchese, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt of court early Thursday morning at Peconic Crossing on West Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Alexander Crampe, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment following his arrest on Marcy Avenue early Wednesday, according to police.

• A larceny was reported at the Tanger store on Route 58 Thursday night. Additional information was not available.

• A larceny was reported at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Tanger Outlets last Tuesday afternoon. Additional information was unavailable.

• A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Topping Drive in Northampton last Thursday morning. The victim was advised to cancel his credit cards and detectives were notified about the incident.

Police also received reports of a wallet, loose change and pair of Beats headphones stolen from three additional vehicles on Brookhaven Avenue in Flanders that same morning.

• A criminal trespass notice was served to a person at McDonald’s in Riverside last Wednesday. According to a police report, the person “comes in regularly and harasses customers,” but leaves the restaurant each time before police arrival.

The person was advised by police that he is not permitted on the property.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.