Daily Update: Riverhead stabbing victim identified; ‘A callous disregard for human life’

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 23, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead stabbing victim identified; ‘A callous disregard for human life’
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Good Samaritan honored with Liberty Medal after helping carjacking victim
Town Hall Notes: Town cracks down on short-term rentals; board seats seven on BESS task force
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island American Legion Auxiliary inducts new members
Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023
NORTHFORKER
A week full of North Fork Food Trucks
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 23
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Flora’s Greenhouse cocktail
WHB’s One Trick Pony is no single-shot deal
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high near 73 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67 degrees.
