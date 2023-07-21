Daily Update: Photos from Jamesport Fire Department’s annual carnival parade; East End Food Hub breaks ground on construction

Residents and children enjoying Jamesport Fire Department annual carnival which started on Tuesday and will close on Saturday night with fireworks. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 21, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Jamesport Fire Department’s annual carnival parade

East End Food Hub breaks ground on construction of updated community space

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Annual Perlman Music Program performance returns to Southold High School

Fundraiser for Mattituck graduate set for July 29

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

10K raises $13,000 for Shelter Island charities: Money split with a major sponsor of race

Five Bucks selected for All-Star Game: Plenty of action, game ends in a 9-9 tie

NORTHFORKER

The best thing I ate this month: Egg sandwich from Bruce & Son

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 21

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Backyard’s El Cielo Paloma

Leonard Frisbie brings “laid back luxe” to East Hampton Village

WEATHER

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 according to the National Weather Service.There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

