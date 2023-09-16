Blotters: Man hit by car in Planet Fitness parking lot

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

Jamil Houpe of Riverhead, 42, was arrested last Thursday and charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful fleeing of police, false personation and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which was a loaded firearm, according to police.

The incident took place on Doctors Path, according to police.

• Jamal Langhorne, age and address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Saturday at John Wesley Village, according to police.

• A 68-year-old man was hit by a car in the parking lot of Planet Fitness Friday and died the following day, according to Riverhead Town Police Chief David Hegermiller.

Police said that at about 9:29 a.m. Friday, patrol officers responded to the Planet Fitness parking lot on a report of a car accident involving a pedestrian.

The car was a 2017 Honda Ridgeline driven by a 52-year-old woman, which struck a male pedestrian identified as Ryan Falek of Aquebogue, police said. Police did not identify the woman. She was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, treated and released, police said.

Mr. Falek was taken to PBMC where he was treated for injuries and subsequently transported to South Shore Hospital in Bay Shore for further treatment. He died at that hospital, according to Chief Hegermiller.

The Riverhead Detective Division and New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit had responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

No criminality is suspected in the case, but the investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has further information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call 631-727-4500.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested last Wednesday for breaking the door at Riverhead Free Library on April 19, according to Riverhead police.

Police responded to the library on that day and discovered that the front door glass has been broken, according to police.

On Sept. 6, it was determined that Britney McGowan had damaged the glass, according to police, who arrested Ms. McGowan and charged her with third-degree criminal mischief. .

• Someone stole more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets on West Main Street last Tuesday night, according to police.

• A West Main Street man told police that an unknown person attempted to remove $2,250 from his bank account last Thursday, according to police.

• Stephanie Kost and Steven Warren were arrested on multiple drug-related charges last Thursday night at 104 21st St. in Wading River, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Eric Lutz, age and address not available, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Friday afternoon at the Target store on Route 58, according to police.

Southampton Town police have identified the dead man whose body was found in the woods in Riverside Sept. 1.

Adam Jackson, 39, was found in the woods by a man walking in a wooded area across from the Suffolk County Center at about 11 a.m., police said.

Southampton police patrol officers and detectives responded, as did officials from the Suffolk County Crime Scene, Homicide squad and Medical Examiner’s offices, police said. Officers said no foul police is suspected.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call 631-702-2230.

• A Medford woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday on Lake Avenue in Riverside, according to police.

An officer stopped a 2019 Dodge at about 1:41 a.m. for failing to maintain its lane of travel. The driver, Denise Priceman, 52, was then determined to be intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with first-offense DWI, a misdemeanor, and various traffic violations. She was processed at Southampton Town Police headquarters and held for arraignment.

Ms. Priceman was arraigned the following morning at Southampton Town Justice Court and was released on her own recognizance.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.